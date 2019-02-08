PITTSBURGH - Parents and students are outraged after the Brashear High School principal asked students a question about slavery during morning announcements earlier this week.
Some are saying the question was inappropriate, but others on social media are defending the principal suggesting she was trying to start a conversation.
Channel 11’s Erin Clarke is getting answers from the principal and speaking with parents whose children were upset by the announcement.
