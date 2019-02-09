ROSS, Pa. - A large fire destroyed a Ross Township home Friday night.
Channel 11 is at the scene on Pittview Road.
On the way to a bad fire in Ross. This picture is from our photographer, Chris, who is on scene now @WPXI pic.twitter.com/dgc9YV9TKA— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) February 9, 2019
According to a fire investigator on the scene, there was one person in the home is being treated for smoke inhalation.
It's unclear at this time what caused the fire.
This is a breaking story, refresh this page for updates as they become available.
