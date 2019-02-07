Boy hit, run over by truck at car wash

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. - A police officer calls it a blessing after a child survived being hit by a pickup at a Lancaster County car wash. The 5-year-old was run over by a truck and a trailer, but didn't have any major injuries. "To see that kid get up and be standing there, it's totally a blessing," Officer Michael Shetter told WHP.
Shetter was the first officer to arrive at the Trolley Line Car Wash in Elizabethtown on Sunday. The call was for a young pedestrian hit by a truck. It turns out, despite the impact, the 5-year-old boy was OK.
Shetter says the boy's mom and dad were washing their cars, when the 5-year-old darted across the parking lot and was hit by the truck. Amazingly, as the truck and trailer rolled over top of the kid, a catastrophe was avoided.
Despite the happy ending, parents need to be aware. "People are looking for parking spots, they are looking for openings. They are not looking for a small child running across the parking lot. Which, you know, the parent should, at that age, grab a hand. Grab a hand," said Shetter.
Shetter is also advising parents to keep their kids in the car unless adults can walk with them. He also says parents should teach kids to look both ways if there is traffic around them.
CNN/WHP
