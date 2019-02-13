Boy's throat slashed by skate at hockey practice

FARGO, ND - It was a scary situation for parents and players at a North Dakota ice arena after a boy's throat was slashed by an ice skate.
The incident happened at the Southwest Youth Ice Arena in Fargo Monday night.
Officials say the young boy was in practice when he collided with another player, which led to his throat being slashed. The cut caused heavy bleeding. Luckily, coaches and nurses in the crowd were there to help him until paramedics arrived.
The boy is expected to be OK.
Parents and doctors are now looking into neck guards to keep kids safe on the ice. The neck guards are not required by USA Hockey, but many believe it won't be long before the rules change.
"If you're getting one for your child, make sure that it fits them well and they're comfortable in it. Because if they're not comfortable in it, and you're not around, they're probably not going to wear it," Dr. Scott Grindel told KVLY.
