Boy voted 'Most Likely to Shoot Up School,' father files lawsuit

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - A Texas man believes his son is a victim of cyberbullying and he's filing a lawsuit against the bullies.
Derek Rothschild says the problem began when a group of middle school students started an online discussion about who would be most likely to shoot up the school. They named his son as a likely school shooter.
Rothschild's attorney said as a result, students began to ridicule and ostracize the boy at school.
School administrators sent out an email to parents after that online discussion.
"They knew this wasn't a credible threat -- that it was just a bunch of rumors, but they searched him and searched the whole school and brought the extra security anyway. I expressed that morning that this was really bullying, and I felt like the only person who was really in danger at school that day was my son," Rothschild told KSAT.
It's the first lawsuit to be filed under Texas' David's Law, a law named after an Alamo Heights teen who took his own life in 2016 after being cyberbullied.
The Northeast Independent School District sent this statement regarding the incident: "The district's administrators acted appropriately to investigate the situation, and took appropriate actions to address it. The district made it clear at the beginning of the school year that all threats against schools would be subject to disciplinary action."
