Who is Mark Anthony Conditt, the suspected Austin bomber?

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - The suspected Austin serial bomber who killed himself early Wednesday as authorities closed in on him was Pflugerville resident Mark A. Conditt, local and federal law enforcement sources told the American-Statesman and KVUE.
TRENDING NOW:
- Waves of snow continue to fall causing slick road conditions across the area
- Austin bombings: Dead suspect identified as 24-year-old man
- Mother: 5-year-old son forced to walk home alone after left by school bus driver
- Deer run through snow in Monroeville
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}