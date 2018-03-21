  • Who is Mark Anthony Conditt, the suspected Austin bomber?

    By: Sean Collins Walsh, Claire Osborn and Tony Plohetski, Austin American-Statesman

    Updated:

    PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - The suspected Austin serial bomber who killed himself early Wednesday as authorities closed in on him was Pflugerville resident Mark A. Conditt, local and federal law enforcement sources told the American-Statesman and KVUE.


    Officials investigate near a red vehicle believed to be that of the Austin bomber on I-35 in Round Rock on Wednesday March 21, 2018.
    Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman

    TRENDING NOW:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Who is Mark Anthony Conditt, the suspected Austin bomber?

  • Headline Goes Here

    NSYNC reuniting at Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in April

  • Headline Goes Here

    You don't have to #DeleteFacebook: 7 tips to lock down your privacy…

  • Headline Goes Here

    NSYNC reuniting at Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in April

  • Headline Goes Here

    Could skeletal remains found in home's basement solve missing woman's…