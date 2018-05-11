0 1 detained after shooting reported at high school in Palmdale, California

Sheriff’s deputies detained a person Friday after fielding reports of an armed man at Highland High School in Palmdale, California.

The person was not immediately identified and officials have not confirmed that any shots were fired Friday morning.

Update 12:14 p.m. EDT May 11: Sheriff’s deputies have cleared Highland High School after getting reports Friday morning of an armed person on campus.

Update Regarding Highland High School in Palmdale: Highland High school has been cleared by Deputies. Active investigation still ongoing. — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) May 11, 2018

Officials continue to investigate.

Update 11:45 a.m. EDT May 11: Sheriff’s deputies said a search of Manzanita Elementary School, where a separate shooting was reported Friday morning, turned up no evidence of an incident on-campus.

Deputies cleared the school before 8:45 a.m. local time Friday.

Update regarding Manzanita Elementary School in Palmdale: Deputies have searched the campus. School is clear. So far, no evidence of crime. Investigation still ongoing — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) May 11, 2018

Update 11:34 a.m. EDT May 11: Officials with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were responding Friday morning to reports of shots fired at Highland High School.

BREAKING: ATF is responding to a shooting at Highland High School in Palmdale, Calif. pic.twitter.com/FS4Pk1IF4C — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) May 11, 2018

Update 11:24 a.m. EDT May 11: Sheriff’s deputies said one person has been detained in connection to a report Friday morning of an armed man at Highland High School.

Update: 1 suspect being detained regarding the person with a gun the call at Highland High school in Palmdale. @PalmdaleSheriff @LANLASD @SEBLASD @SCVSHERIFF Deputies on scene searching campus. No other information available. — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) May 11, 2018

Authorities did not immediately confirm reports of shots fired at the school.

Deputies were also responding Friday morning to reports of shots fired near Manzanita Elementary School, about seven miles away from Highland High School, authorities said. Officials did not elaborate on the situation.

Update 11:10 a.m. EDT May 11: Los Angeles County Fire Department supervisor Art Marrujo told KTLA that one person went to a hospital Friday morning with a possible gunshot wound after reports surfaced of a shooting at Highland High School.

The person took him or herself to the hospital, Marrujo said.

Officials have not confirmed that a shooting took place, although authorities told KTTV that deputies had confirmed that an armed man was on campus Friday morning.

WATCH: Massive law enforcement response outside Highland HS after man with a gun reported on campus https://t.co/Pl44CtQoBm pic.twitter.com/xED7TrNdXj — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) May 11, 2018

Original report: A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department told KGO-TV that officials could not immediately confirm shots had been fired at Highland High School in Palmdale. Reports first surfaced of an incident on campus just after 7 a.m. local time. Palmdale is about 60 miles north of Los Angeles.

