WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Dozens of police officers and vehicles surrounded a vehicle in Westmoreland County on Thursday afternoon after chasing the driver through two counties.
Watch 11 at 11 as we try to learn more about the chase and the driver.
The chase began in Westmoreland County and continued down Route 56 toward Armstrong County.
The driver finally spun out near the Washington Township Fire Hall.
It was not immediately clear what prompted the chase.
Police have the driver in custody.
