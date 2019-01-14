A man was in custody Monday after authorities said he took two women hostage at a UPS Mail Innovations facility in New Jersey, police confirmed.
The incident, which started just after 9 a.m. Monday, ended around 12 p.m. after officers opened fire on the hostage taker, officials said. Although authorities confirmed shots had been fired, no serious injuries were reported to either of the hostages.
Authorities say matter “has been resolved” with the male suspect having been shot by police. He’s been taken to the hospital- condition unknown.Two female hostages are released- apparently unharmed. Full details @fox29philly pic.twitter.com/Bf7PgOS8px— Bruce Gordon (@BGordonFox29) January 14, 2019
The condition of the suspect was not immediately known, although police confirmed in a news briefing that, “He did not surrender.”
The man took two female employees hostage at the UPS Mail Innovations facility on Birchcreek Road on Monday morning, police said. Officials declined to discuss the relationship between the trio beyond saying the male suspect knew one of the hostages, although an unidentified law enforcement source told WNBC that the man fired shots into the facility’s ceiling before taking his ex-girlfriend and another person hostage.
The incident happened while 32 employees were inside the Gloucester County facility, which was designed to handle bulk mail, officials told KYW-TV.
In a statement released to KYW-TV, UPS officials said the company is working with law enforcement officials “as they respond to an active shooter situation at one of the company’s supply chain processing facilities in Logan Township, New Jersey.”
TRENDING NOW:
- Person rescued after car crashes over hillside along Parkway East
- Third drug smuggling tunnel found in month on Arizona-Mexico border
- Chris Pratt announces engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger
- VIDEO: Police: Woman Banned from Walmart After Riding Cart While Drinking Wine from Pringles Can
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
“We cannot provide information about the identity of people involved at this time,” company officials told KYW-TV.
The incident reported Monday marks at least the third shooting at UPS facilities in recent years.
Authorities arrested Luis Humberto Perez-Gonzales after he allegedly shot a man in October 2018 in the parking lot of a Tempe, Arizona, UPS facility. One year earlier, in July 2017, authorities said Jimmy Lam opened fire at a UPS facility near San Francisco, killing three people and injuring two others before he turned the gun on himself.
In September 2014, authorities said Kerry Joe Tesney shot and killed two people before taking his own life at a UPS Customer Center in a facility north of Birmingham, Alabama.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}