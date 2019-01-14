  • Chris Pratt announces engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Actor Chris Pratt is getting married again.

    The "Guardians of the Galaxy" star took to social media late Sunday to announce his engagement to author Katherine Schwarzenegger, daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver.

    "Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!" Pratt wrote in a Facebook post. "Ideally we’d have kept this secret for as long as possible. But considering there’s paparazzi camped out in the alley behind our house and they document everything whether we like it or not, we’ll take the lead here and release this statement."

    Pratt previously was married to actress Anna Faris. The pair, who wed in 2009, finalized their divorce last year, E! News reported. They share a 6-year-old son, Jack.

