CHURCHILL, Pa. - Crews rescued a person after a car crashed over a hillside along the Parkway East in Churchill Monday morning.
The car crashed through a guiderail along the outbound lanes about 6:30 a.m.
A Stokes basket was used to pull the person up the hillside after they were rescued from the wreckage.
The condition of the person who was rescued was not immediately available.
Traffic in the area is restricted while emergency crews and vehicles are at the scene.
