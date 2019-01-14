  • Person rescued after car crashes over hillside along Parkway East

    Updated:

    CHURCHILL, Pa. - Crews rescued a person after a car crashed over a hillside along the Parkway East in Churchill Monday morning.

    The car crashed through a guiderail along the outbound lanes about 6:30 a.m.

    A Stokes basket was used to pull the person up the hillside after they were rescued from the wreckage.

    The condition of the person who was rescued was not immediately available.

    Traffic in the area is restricted while emergency crews and vehicles are at the scene.

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories