Aeromexico flight crashes minutes after takeoff

An Aeromexico flight crashed minutes after takeoff Tuesday from General Guadalupe Victoria International Airport in Durango, Mexico.
BREAKING: Mexico federal official confirms that Aeromexico airliner crashed after taking off in northern state of Durango— The Associated Press (@AP) July 31, 2018
Aeromexico confirmed the report of an accident on its Twitter page.
Aeroméxico ha tenido conocimiento de un accidente en Durango y estamos trabajando para verificar la información y obtener detalles. Siga nuestros canales oficiales de comunicación para mayor información.— Aeroméxico (@Aeromexico) July 31, 2018
The Embraer 190 aircraft was scheduled to make a flight from Durango to Mexico City when the incident occurred, The Associated Press reported.
Transportation Secretary Gerardo Esparza said on Twitter that 97 passengers were on board, along with four crew members. Jose Aispuro, the governor of Durango, said on Twitter that no deaths have been reported from the crash, though there are reported injuries.
Emergency officials are responding to the scene of the crash.
Breaking: National airline carrier of #Mexico — #Aeromexico — confirm they are aware of an accident in #Durango and say they’re working to gather details and verify the information. https://t.co/RWe5THigVC— Alex Macheras (@AlexInAir) July 31, 2018
