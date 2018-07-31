  • Aeromexico flight crashes minutes after takeoff

    By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    An Aeromexico flight crashed minutes after takeoff Tuesday from General Guadalupe Victoria International Airport in Durango, Mexico.

    Aeromexico confirmed the report of an accident on its Twitter page. 

    The Embraer 190 aircraft was scheduled to make a flight from Durango to Mexico City when the incident occurred, The Associated Press reported.

    Transportation Secretary Gerardo Esparza said on Twitter that 97 passengers were on board, along with four crew members. ﻿Jose Aispuro, the governor of Durango, said on Twitter that no deaths have been reported from the crash, though there are reported injuries. 

    Emergency officials are responding to the scene of the crash.

    This is a breaking news report, return for updates.

