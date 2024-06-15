Man injured after motorcycle crash in Washington County

CHARTIERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was injured after a motorcycle crash in Washington County.

Washington County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the 1800 block of Henderson Avenue in Chartiers Township at 6:45 p.m. on Saturday.

A man was found unconscious on the road when emergency crews arrived.

He was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital.

Investigators say only the motorcycle was involved in the crash.

The driver is not believed to have been wearing a helmet.

