British grocery chain apologizes for 'racist' chocolate duck packaging

A British grocery chain is apologizing for selling chocolate ducklings that some people called racist.
Waitrose sold the trio of Easter ducklings in white, milk, and dark chocolate versions. The names of the ducks were "Fluffy," "Crispy," and "Ugly" respectively.
After complaints on social media, Waitrose pulled the product off the shelves. The chain changed the labels and restocked the candy.
In a statement, Waitrose said, "We are very sorry for any upset caused by the name of this product, it was absolutely not our intention to cause any offense."
