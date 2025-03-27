American Airlines launches seasonal Pittsburgh-Punta Cana nonstop flights after decade-long gap

American Airlines is adding seasonal service between Pittsburgh International Airport and Punta Cana with a once-weekly service beginning in December, the first time an airline has offered nonstop scheduled flights to the popular Dominican Republic resort destination in more than a decade.

The Saturday service will be on Boeing 737-800 aircraft, according to news releases from American Airlines and the Allegheny County Airport Authority. American (Nasdaq: AAL) also announced seasonal service between Punta Cana and Indianapolis, Nashville and Raleigh-Durham that also begins Dec. 6.

“American Airlines is an important partner and their continued growth in Pittsburgh with today’s Punta Cana announcement and new nonstop service to Los Angeles starting April 4 demonstrates the strong air service demand here,” said Bryan Dietz, SVP, air service and commercial development at Pittsburgh International Airport.

The last airline with Pittsburgh-Punta Cana scheduled service was Delta Air Lines through August 2015. Allegiant Air flies between Pittsburgh and Punta Cana but only as weekly charter flights for Apple Vacations and Vacation Express. American Airlines is offering scheduled service on larger aircraft that can be booked beginning Saturday.

