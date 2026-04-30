Brent crude tops $125 a barrel on Iran war worries, while world stocks retreat

HONG KONG — The price of Brent crude oil surged past $125 a barrel early Thursday as stalled U.S.-Iran talks raised doubts over the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and a permanent end to the Iran war.

Brent crude to be delivered in June jumped 6.2% to $125.36 early Wednesday. Brent to be delivered in July rose 3.1% to $113.85.

Before the start of the war in late February, Brent crude was trading around $70 per barrel.

The Iran war, which is in its ninth week, still sees no clear path to an end. The U.S. has continued its blockade of Iranian ports while the Strait of Hormuz, is closed, pushing oil prices higher.

U.S. futures and share prices in Asia retreated.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.