Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium to implement new temporary bag policy

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium announced it will implement a new temporary clear bag policy starting on Wednesday.

The temporary policy comes as the zoo opens its new front gates and works to put an updated security system in place.

“The safety of the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium’s animals, guests and employees is our top priority,” a post on the zoo’s Facebook page said.

The policy affects the type and size of bags that are permitted on zoo grounds.

What you can bring inside:

Clear Bags: Plastic, vinyl, or PVC bags no larger than 12” x 6” x 12” are permitted. This includes clear backpacks, tote bags, and fanny packs, provided they meet size requirements.

One-Gallon Clear Bags: Standard one-gallon clear freezer bags (like Ziploc) are allowed.

Small Non-Clear Bags: Clutches, wallets, or small purses up to 4.5” x 6.5” are allowed, regardless of color.

Personal Items: Keys, phones, wallets, credit cards, makeup, combs, jackets, and blankets can be carried in pockets or separately.

Medical and Diaper Bags: Medically necessary items and diaper bags are permitted after inspection at the gate.

It’s unknown how long the temporary policy will remain in effect.

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