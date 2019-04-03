PITTSBURGH - BrewDog, a Scotland craft brewer that's taken a crowdfunding movement and a gonzo approach to marketing on a fast-growing global expansion, is working to set up a Pittsburgh outpost in East Liberty.
Touting itself as the biggest craft brewer in Scotland, BrewDog is working to finalize the remaining details with the Mosites Company to set up on a corner location within Eastside Bond, the apartment complex that's part of the larger Eastside development in East Liberty.
Related Headlines
You can read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
TRENDING NOW:
- School, nonprofit pack up lunch leftovers for weekend meals
- Woman buys total inventory of closing Payless shoe store, donates to flood victims
- Frozen ready-to-eat beef patties recalled due to possible plastic contamination
- VIDEO: Bolt cutters, acid, a blender: Man charged with torture killing of missing 8-year-old son
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Pittsburgh Business Times
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}