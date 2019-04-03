  • Crowdfunding craft brewer, BrewDog, pursuing new restaurant in East Liberty

    By: Tim Schooley – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

    PITTSBURGH - BrewDog, a Scotland craft brewer that's taken a crowdfunding movement and a gonzo approach to marketing on a fast-growing global expansion, is working to set up a Pittsburgh outpost in East Liberty.

    Touting itself as the biggest craft brewer in Scotland, BrewDog is working to finalize the remaining details with the Mosites Company to set up on a corner location within Eastside Bond, the apartment complex that's part of the larger Eastside development in East Liberty.

