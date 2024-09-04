The Dog Penn to open in The Strip District

PITTSBURGH — For decades, 2614 Penn Ave. in the Strip District housed the Joseph Labriola Sausage Co. Soon, it will be home to a different type of dogs.

The Dog Penn is hoping to open in the space by the end of September. The space will feature an approximately 25,000-square-foot outdoor dog park and a 27,000-square-foot indoor bar, the latter of which will only be accessible to service dogs. The outdoor space also has a separate area for food trucks.

The venture is backed by married couple Alissa and Travis May, who have been working in the bar industry for about two decades as “seasonal nomads,” traveling between bartending in Alaska in the summers and teaching English in Thailand in the winters.

