NAIROBI, Kenya — Kenya's government said Thursday that it had selected a consortium of U.S. companies as the preferred bidder to develop niobium and rare earths deposits on its coast, while residents said they were still waiting for information on the project.

The mining ministry said it had issued a notice of its intention to award the Mrima Hill project in Kwale County to the Frontier Minerals Consortium, which comprises Frontier Minerals LLC, Bunker Hill Mining Corp., ReElement Technologies and American Resources Corp.

The ministry stressed that the notice is not a license. It said the consortium must now “go to the ground,” engage communities and obtain “all requisite consents” before applying for a prospecting license.

Residents and farmers have told The Associated Press that they fear losing their land. Elders from the local Digo community worry about damage to a sacred forest where they say their ancestors are buried.

“Until now, we have received no information from the government on the content of the project,” said Justus Mwero, chairman of the Mrima Farm Owners Community-Based Organization. “It will be hard for us to express our consent or opinion to the company with no information.”

Countries including the U.S. are racing to secure the rare earth minerals used in electric vehicle motors, wind turbines and defense technologies, seeking alternatives to China’s dominance.

The ministry said it had “deliberately” chosen investors before starting formal consent processes. Mining Minister Hassan Joho told the AP on Nov. 2 the community was consulted before seeking bids.

“The government should make the proposal public, so that the company can be held accountable. The government should not distance themselves from their responsibilities and leave it to the investor,” said Fakii Omar of the Kwale Mining Alliance.

The Mrima Hill Sacred Grove was designated a national monument in 1992.

“The notice does not mention if the protected status of the forest has been revoked," Omar added. "Can the proposed mine coexist with the protected status under current laws?”

A previous attempt to mine the site ended in arbitration. In 2013, Kenya’s environment regulator rejected an environmental assessment for a license held by Cortec Mining Kenya, citing the site’s protected status, according to Extractives Daily. An arbitration tribunal of the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes later ruled that the license should not have been issued without environmental approval, and Kenya won the case.

The Centre for Litigation Trust, a Kenyan civil society group, has asked the High Court in Kwale County to suspend a proposed Kenya-U.S. agreement on Mrima Hill’s minerals until residents are consulted. The attorney general has challenged the court’s jurisdiction.

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