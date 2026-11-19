PITTSBURGH — A man is facing charges in connection with a deadly shooting last month in Pittsburgh.

Police were called to the 7200 block of Frankstown Avenue in Homewood around 1 a.m. on Oct. 10.

There they found Paris Moore, 40, of Carrick, who’d been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead on scene.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, U.S. Marshals helped Pittsburgh police arrest Jerry Edward Donaldson, 51, of Larimer, on Wednesday.

Charging documents show that police used surveillance video and witness statements to identify Donaldson as the alleged shooter.

Police say Donaldson followed Moore out of a nearby bar and shot him multiple times in the back before fleeing.

Investigators note that Donaldson had previously been convicted of involuntary manslaughter and pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, making him ineligible to own a gun.

Donaldson is charged with criminal homicide, possession of firearms prohibited, firearms not to be carried without a license and recklessly endangering another person.

He’s being held in the Allegheny County Jail and has been denied bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 2.

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