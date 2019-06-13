  • Koppers to close West Virginia facility

    By: Julia Mericle  – Technology Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

    PITTSBURGH - Koppers Inc. (NYSE: KOP), a subsidiary of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP) announced plans to end production at its Follansbee, West Virginia facility, according to a news release.

    It’s the next step of the company’s restructuring and streamlining strategy of its carbon materials and chemicals business, which started with ceasing coal tar distillation at the West Virginia facility in 2016, according to the release. 

    The closure will result in the layoffs of 48 employees. 

