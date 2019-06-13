PITTSBURGH - Koppers Inc. (NYSE: KOP), a subsidiary of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP) announced plans to end production at its Follansbee, West Virginia facility, according to a news release.
It’s the next step of the company’s restructuring and streamlining strategy of its carbon materials and chemicals business, which started with ceasing coal tar distillation at the West Virginia facility in 2016, according to the release.
Related Headlines
The closure will result in the layoffs of 48 employees.
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
TRENDING NOW:
- Suspect in shooting of David Ortiz also wanted in Pennsylvania
- Assisted living facility robbed in South Hills
- ‘What the heck?' Creepy creature shows up on security cam, leaves homeowner dumbfounded
- VIDEO: Survivor speaks out after attacker is accused in 2 new sexual assaults
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Pittsburgh Business Times
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}