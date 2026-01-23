Moonlit Burgers opens fourth location, now in Garfield

Moonlit Burgers is now open in Garfield, the local fast-casual chain’s fourth restaurant.

What first began as a smash burger pop-up during the Covid-19 pandemic has evolved as a growing brick-and-mortar business, opening in Dormont in 2021, before expanding to Uptown the next year and Sewickley in 2025. Now, the chain is up and running in Garfield, taking over 5491 Penn Ave., which housed a Primanti Bros. location that closed in June.

The restaurant briefly opened for take-out only and is now expanding to sit-in dining with limited hours, noted on social media. Co-owner Mike McCoy said that once fully up and running this should be the first Moonlit location open seven days a week, with expanded hours from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m every day and the possibility of a 10 p.m. close on Friday and Saturdays, citing population density and demographics.

