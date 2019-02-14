New brewery working to set up in former foundry near the Bloomfield Bridge

PITTSBURGH - A new craft brewery is under development near a busy stretch of Liberty Avenue at the Bloomfield Bridge.
It's expected to be called Trace Brewing and slated to be built on the site of a former foundry at 4314 Main Street. A 5,340-square-foot building is set to be built out into a new production and barrel room, along with "a taproom featuring a massive brick forge converted into a gas fireplace," according to agenda materials for the Thursday board meeting of the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh.
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
Trace Brewing is led by Solera Brewing Group, a Pittsburgh-based company which opened its original Remnant Brewing in Somerville, Massachusetts in the Spring of 2018 while also pursuing a second, independent brewery here in western Pennsylvania.
