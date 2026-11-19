WASHINGTON — Slightly more people applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week, though layoffs remain low and most American workers enjoy solid job security.

The Labor Department said Thursday that jobless claims ticked up to 203,000 from a revised 202,000 the week before. The four-week average of claims, which smooths out week-to-week volatility, rose 2,000 to 197,750.

Applications for unemployment aid are a proxy for layoffs, and economists watch them because they can be a sign of where the job market is headed. This year, claims have remained at a historically low level below 220,000.

The report suggests that most companies are confident enough in the economy and their sales to hold onto their workers. At the same time, hiring has been sluggish, resulting in a “low-hire, low-fire” job market.

Even so, job creation has improved in the past few months. Employers added 165,000 jobs in October, far more than economists forecast, while the unemployment rate ticked down to 4.1%, from 4.2%.

The U.S. economy is expanding at a solid pace as consumer spending has remained resilient despite elevated inflation, which has eroded Americans' inflation-adjusted earnings. Investment in data centers is also powering the economy.

Yet the growth has spurred only limited hiring. Many economists are watching job data closely to evaluate whether artificial intelligence is displacing workers, but so far it hasn’t led to a pickup in layoffs. Some companies may be delaying hiring as they implement the technology.

The economy grew at a 3.4% annual rate in the July-September quarter, up from just 2.2% in the previous three months. The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta forecasts that it will expand at a similarly healthy 3.2% pace in the final three months of the year.

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