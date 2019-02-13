PITTSBURGH - LG Realty reached the end of a redevelopment approval process that’s lasted more than four years by achieving a 5-2 vote for a new $50 million mixed-use development for the first phase at its Penn Plaza site in East Liberty.
Now, the company expects to move forward with drawings and designs on a project that will build eight floors of office on top of retail for the first phase of its more than seven-acre site, a project that includes a reconstruction of the more than two acres of the neighboring Enright Park.
The project is expected to bring a new development anchor to the East Liberty business district.
Read more about the approval on the Pittsburgh Business Times.
Pittsburgh Business Times
