  • Penn Plaza gets green light from Planning Commission

    By: Tim Schooley – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

    PITTSBURGH - LG Realty reached the end of a redevelopment approval process that’s lasted more than four years by achieving a 5-2 vote for a new $50 million mixed-use development for the first phase at its Penn Plaza site in East Liberty.

    Now, the company expects to move forward with drawings and designs on a project that will build eight floors of office on top of retail for the first phase of its more than seven-acre site, a project that includes a reconstruction of the more than two acres of the neighboring Enright Park.

    The project is expected to bring a new development anchor to the East Liberty business district.

