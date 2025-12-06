Victim taken to hospital after shooting at Elks Club in New Kensington

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — A person was taken to the hospital after a shooting at an Elks Club in New Kensington early Saturday morning.

According to Westmoreland County 911, the victim was taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown at this time.

The Elks Club is located along Third Avenue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

