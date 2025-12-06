Jefferson Hills Police looking for missing 72-year-old man

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — The Jefferson Hills Police Department is looking for a missing 72-year-old man.

According to the police department, John Maxymczak, 72, is approximately 6 feet tall, 120 pounds with grey hair, green eyes and a grey beard.

He was last seen wearing a navy zip-up hoodie, blue jeans, black Sketchers and a green ballcap.

Maxymczak was last seen in the area of UPMC Mercy Hospital.

If you have any information regarding his current whereabouts, please contact the Jefferson Hills Police Department.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group