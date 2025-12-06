Dozens remember woman hit, killed by vehicle in Oakland; her husband vows to push for change

PITTSBURGH — Dozens of mourners gathered Friday evening to remember those hit and killed in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood and call for change.

The vigil was led by the husband of Jessie Maroney. She was struck by a truck and died exactly a year ago.

She’d been in the crosswalk heading to work at Pitt.

More than a hundred people gathered on the sidewalk where that crash happened at the intersection of Terrace and Darragh.

“We had four people in four years die in this area. It’s dangerous,” Brian Maroney said. “It’s been one year, but it feels like it happened yesterday.”

Part of the crowd arrived on a school bus. It was packed with more than seventy people.

There were also strangers in attendance who were also pushing for safer streets.

“It’s important we stand in solidarity with Jessie and everyone here who has died,” Pitt student Jacob Evangelista said.

Multiple people spoke. Afterward, the crowd made the walk that Jessie never finished.

Maroney says he’s dedicated to making sure his wife is the last person to be hit and killed in that spot.

“I’m going to petition, go to meetings and push for change so two years from now we’re not here with another family,” he said.

The city has done some work in the area, including adding curb extensions.

