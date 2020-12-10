Pennsylvania awards Pittsburgh state grant for electric vehicle fleet chargers

Pittsburgh — The City of Pittsburgh announced it received a grant of $189,403 from the Pennsylvania Energy Development Authority (PEDA) to be used to purchase and install 30 Level 2 chargers and a DC Fast Charger for the city’s electric vehicle fleet. The City said Level 2 chargers can fully charge a vehicle over a six to eight-hour time span.
Funding will also be used to pay for the electrical infrastructure that the chargers require which are being added to the growing collection of chargers at the Second Avenue parking lot downtown. A total of 70 electric vehicles charges are expected to be available at the Second Avenue lot by 2026, making it Pittsburgh’s main electric fleet charging depot.
To-date, Pittsburgh has 26 electric vehicles used by the Department of Permits, Licenses and Inspections and other departments which the city said produce an annual savings of roughly $13,640 in avoided fuel costs, 8,812 avoided gallons of gasoline and 72.1 metric fewer tons of carbon dioxide.
