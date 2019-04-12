  • Spring has sprung: A look at the region's golf scene

    By: Ethan Lott – Research Director, Pittsburgh Business Times

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - It is hardly a surprise that Florida  — with balmy weather and snowbirds galore — would lead the nation in golf courses. California and New York at Nos. 2 and 3 are also expected. Then it gets interesting.

    Michigan, Pennsylvania and Ohio make up the next group. These Rust Belt states top southern population and retirement centers like Texas, Arizona and Georgia, according to data compiled by the Business Times' parent company from tax filings and from census data.

    In our area, Westmoreland County has the most golf courses (37) followed by Allegheny County (35).

    To learn more about golf courses in our area, go to the Pittsburgh Business Times.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    Pittsburgh Business Times

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories