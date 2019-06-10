PITTSBURGH - The three major professional sports teams in Pittsburgh combined have 43 players on roster earning more than $2 million each.
Data is for the current (2019) season for Major League Baseball's Pirates, the current roster for the National Football League's Steelers going into the 2019 season and the current (2018-19) season for the National Hockey League's Penguins.
Related Headlines
PHOTOS: Highest-paid Pittsburgh-area Professional Athletes
Players are ranked based on total pay during the most recent or current season, not by salary cap values, where applicable. This means signing and other bonuses are included in the year in which the bonuses are paid.
Here at the top five and their salaries:
- Ben Roethlisberger ($45,000,000)
- Maurkice Pouncey ($13,000,000)
- Devin Bush ($12,239,920)
- Francisco Cervelli ($10,333,333)
- Sidney Crosby ($10,000,000)
For the full list, head over to the Pittsburgh Business Times.
TRENDING NOW:
- David Ortiz reportedly shot in Dominican Republic, condition unknown
- Pennsylvania man says traffic circles causing increase in tornadoes
- Thousands of dollars' worth of artwork stolen at Three Rivers Arts Festival
- VIDEO: Ceremony held for organ donors who gave gift of life
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Pittsburgh Business Times
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}