Pennsylvania man says traffic circles causing increase in tornadoes

Pennsylvania has seen more tornadoes than usual in 2019, with the state already seeing the yearly average.
One Pennsylvania man thinks he may know the cause of the increase: traffic circles.
According to our news partners at the Trib, WNEP-TV in Scranton has a segment called "TalkBack," which allows viewers to call and leave their opinions, and then the station airs them.
“We didn’t have tornadoes here until we started putting in the traffic circles. Cause, on account of — you want to know why? When people go round and round in circles, it causes disturbance in the atmosphere, and causes tornadoes," one man said about the recent uptake in tornadoes.
Just recently, six tornado warnings were issued across the commonwealth in a span of just two hours.
Eric Horst, director of the Weather Information Center at Millersville University, said a Pacific El Nino is still enhancing the jet stream, so the atmosphere is highly dynamic with all of the fronts moving through, the York Daily Record reported.
"Some years are more active than others - it's a cycle we go through every few years," he wrote.
The Associated Press contributed to this.
TRENDING NOW:
- 3rd alligator found in Pittsburgh in less than a month
- Pittsburgh-area woman on cruise ship that rescues stranded fishermen
- Woman says she was attacked along riverfront trail near Station Square
- VIDEO: ‘I am proud to hunt': Hunter Defended Killing Giraffe in 2017
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}