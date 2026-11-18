WASHINGTON — The incoming chair of the Senate Homeland Security Committee is preparing hearings on AI after government watchdogs found the four most-used platforms — ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini and Grok — all created proposals for a terrorist attack in the U.S. when prompted by investigators.

Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., who will helm the panel in the new year, tasked the Government Accountability Office with investigating how commercially available AI could be used for malicious purposes, posing national security risks.

According to a report released Wednesday, the GAO found that within 12 hours of its covert testing, the platforms were able to create viable plans to use explosive devices for attacks with mass casualties in U.S. cities or to attack parts of the nation's electrical grid to create economic harm.

“We need to act now,” Hassan said on a conference call with reporters.

The senator announced that one of the first hearings she will hold when the new Congress takes over in January will focus on AI risks and ways to improve safety.

“The AI public safety threat is no longer theoretical,” Hassan said in a statement. “If Congress does not act, it is a question of when — not if — a bad actor will use AI to plan and carry out a major attack.”

The 61-page report from the GAO includes responses from the tech companies — Anthropic, Google, OpenAI and SpaceXAI — who largely said they are continuing to refine their platforms to ensure security.

"The potential benefits of this technology are immense, but they can also benefit malicious actors," the GAO wrote.

“As AI capabilities evolve, AI providers will continue to refine their safeguards,” the GAO said. “However, in its current state, this technology can potentially be dangerous and its misuse represents a growing risk to national and economic security.”

Government watchdogs conduct covert AI tests

GAO investigators conducted the performance audit from December 2025 to October 2026, including testing in the spring of 2026.

In response to prompts, two of the AI platforms produced plans for constructing and detonating an improvised explosive device (IED) to cause mass casualties, while two other platforms produced plans for using drones or firearms to target the electrical grid, the report said.

"Each of these platforms provided detailed information that could be used to carry out attacks, such as specific targets, locations, timing, and attack methods," the GAO found. “Each platform took less than 12 hours to generate the attack plans.”

In one of the tests, the platform suggested renting a vehicle and picking up supplies from a store along a route to the location. It recommended a specific date and time of attack, the report said, because public events were scheduled anticipating large crowds.

While the GAO said the platform initially refused to comply with requests for detailed information about how to construct and detonate the explosive device, it said they were able to circumvent its guardrails and get the platform to provide the information.

The other tests had similar outcomes.

For the tests involving attacks on electrical substations, one of the platforms suggested a drone attack while the other suggested using firearms to attack substations near a U.S. airport — both designed to inflict economic harm. The platforms presented maps and images.

The GAO investigators consulted with experts and engaged in site visits to check out the accuracy of the plans provided by the AI platforms.

In one case, they noted that the roads were incorrectly placed, and in another, they noted the presence of high walls that would make it difficult to see the targets.

Tech companies say that AI models are evolving

In their responses to the GAO report, the major tech companies largely said their products continue to be refined.

Anthropic, in a letter to the GAO included in the report, said that it does not dispute that a determined tester can get harmful content out of an AI system by misrepresenting the purpose of a request, “and we take the finding seriously.” But it said it's not able to verify the findings in the GAO's report.

Google said the GAO's testing occurred on earlier models, and “we continue to improve our models.”

OpenAI said it welcomes the opportunity to respond to GAO's findings, “as well as the work that remains.”

SpaceXAI said it “continues to work diligently” to improve safety with each model release.

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