MURRYSVILLE, Pa. — Murrysville Council voted Tuesday to table a decision on a proposed Meijer gas station and convenience store until its December meeting.

Council members said they wanted more time to review what they heard during a public hearing that lasted more than an hour.

Meijer is proposing a 12-pump mExpress gas station and convenience store on Manor Road.

Company representatives discussed potential operating hours and fuel deliveries during the hearing.

The gas station is part of a larger proposal for a 159,000-square-foot Meijer supercenter that would sell groceries, clothing and household items.

Residents packed the hearing room.

Some said they would welcome another supermarket but questioned the proposed location, raising concerns about traffic, noise, lighting and stormwater runoff.

Scott Kick lives in a subdivision behind the proposed development.

“I’m more worried about what’s going to happen with all the traffic and the widening of the roads,” Kick said.

Murrysville resident Alan Burks said he supports the proposed supermarket and wants council to consider how the development could affect nearby neighborhoods.

“I want to make sure council heard the concerns of the citizens and takes into account some of the previous problems that we’ve had like with lighting in communities and neighborhoods,” Burks said.

Council said it will take up the conditional use request for the gas station and convenience store at its December 2 meeting.

The supermarket’s land development plan will be discussed at a later date.

We asked representatives with Meijer if the conditional use application is denied, how that impacts the land development permit.

We were referred to their media team and have not heard back.

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