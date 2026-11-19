WEST ELIZABETH, Pa. — A man is dead after being hit by a train in West Elizabeth early Wednesday.

Police responded to the area of Border Street and Third Street just before 1 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck by a Norfolk Southern Train.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office said that Liel Rodriguez, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner’s office ruled his manner of death an accident.

Allegheny County detectives are investigating, and the Elizabeth Township Police Department is assisting.

“Our thoughts are with the family during this very difficult time,” said Elizabeth Township Police Chief Kenneth Honick. “We ask the public to respect their privacy and to be patient while investigators complete their work.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group