NEW YORK — Target delivered its strongest quarterly sales gains in roughly five years, fueled by a revitalized product lineup, expanded same-day deliveries and price cuts that attracted customers looking for deals or little splurges.

The company raised its annual earnings and sales outlook again on Wednesday after an encouraging third quarter.

Target reported a better-than-expected 7.1% increase in net sales, the best performance since the fourth quarter of 2021. The company also posted its third straight quarter of comparable sales, which include sales from online and its physical stores.

Sales made through digital channels operating for at least 12 months increased 9.8% from the same quarter last year, while comparable sales at established stores rose 4.6%. The three-month period that ended Oct. 31 overlapped with back-to-school shopping season.

Shares jumped 5% at the opening bell.

The Minneapolis retailer reported growth in a majority of its six core merchandise categories, led by electronics, gaming equipment, sporting goods, toys, trading cards and collectibles, a category Target refers to as "Fun 101.” It also cited higher sales of beauty products, food and beverages.

But Target CEO Michael Fiddelke, a 20-year company veteran who became chief executive in February, told reporters this week that the sales momentum was not limited to certain categories or based on any one initiative. He said Target has seen business pick up from shoppers of all incomes, with the number of visitors increasing 5% this past quarter compared with last year at this time.

“It’s the cumulative impact of changes across our business that is driving this guest preference for Target,” Fiddelke said.

The company said November net sales so far are in line with the full-year outlook.

Together, comparable store and digital sales in August, September and October increased 5.6% though that figure is being compared to a 2.7% drop in the year-ago period. The retailer also reported a 5.6% gain in the first quarter and a 3.8% uptick in the second quarter of this year.

In March, Fiddelke unveiled a multibillion dollar investment plan aimed at reversing a post-pandemic sales slump. The overhaul included a focus on stocking products and brands that would help restore Target's reputation as a place to go for affordable yet stylish items.

Target launched a new Target Beauty Studio concept in more than 600 locations in September. The new area, which features upscale beauty products and staff trained to offer advice, partly replaced the Ulta shops that were in some stores before Target and Ulta Beauty ended their partnership in August.

Company executives said work to improve clothing and home goods offerings is ongoing. Cara Sylvester, chief merchandising officer for Target, told reporters during a call Tuesday that there were some bright spots in apparel, like women's swimwear and children's clothing. But the company is still trying to turn around women's clothing and the shoes business, she said.

With U.S. consumers expressing concerns about the U.S. economy and their own finances, Target also has promoted price reductions this year, including cuts on nearly 2,000 additional items during the third quarter.

The company said most of the new items it has for the holiday shopping season cost $20 or less, including thousands priced at $5 and under.

Target is one of the first big retailers to report third-quarter earnings. The results could give industry analysts and economists another read on how U.S. consumers responded to ongoing inflation pressure before the end-of-year holidays.

Target said it earned $1.21 billion, or $2.65 per share, including a 50-cent benefit from a government tariff refund. In the third quarter of 2025, the company reported $689 million, or $1.51 per share.

Net sales rose 7.1% to $27.07 billion compared to $25.27 billion in the year-ago period.

Analysts were expecting $2.08 per share on net sales of $26.5 billion, according to FactSet.

Target now expects net sales for the full year to be up roughly 6%, one percentage point higher than the guidance it gave in August.

The company projected full-year earnings per share of $10.65 to $11.40. That includes a $2.14 tariff refund benefit. In August, the company expected earnings of $9.90 to $10.90 per share.

Analysts were projecting profits of $10.25 per share on sales of $110.27 billion.

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