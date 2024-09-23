This 212-acre property with a log home is for sale in Slippery Rock for $2.2M

BRADY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A property is currently for sale in Brady Township in Slippery Rock for $2.2 million.

The property, located at 00 Alexander Rd., totals over 212 acres in size. It is largely wooded, and it borders Moraine State Park and Lake Arthur and is just north of the North Country Trail. It offers ample space for outdoor activities including hunting, cycling, boating, swimming, hunting, cross-country skiing and more.

It is listed for sale with Marcia Maher at Howard Hanna Real Estate Services.

Click here to read more and see more photos from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

