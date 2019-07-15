  • Uber brings new ‘quiet preferred' option to 43 cities, including Pittsburgh

    By: Jim Dallke  – Chicago Inno

    Updated:

    You can now avoid overly chatty Uber drivers during your next ride in 44 cities, including Pittsburgh.

    Uber (NYSE: UBER) announced this week that it has launched Uber Comfort, a feature that allows passengers to select “quiet preferred” in their Uber app if they want to ride in silence. They can also choose “happy to chat” or “no preference.”

    Uber Comfort also provides passengers with vehicles that have extra leg room and drivers that have higher ratings. It launched this week in 43 cities in the U.S., along with Ottawa.

