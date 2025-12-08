Emaciated dog abandoned in cage at Pittsburgh park; police looking for person responsible

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are seeking the public’s help to find the person who abandoned a dog in West Park on the North Side.

The dog, a female approximately two years old, was found emaciated and left in a crate at 6 a.m. on Monday.

The officers are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward and assist in identifying the individual responsible for leaving the dog.

Anyone with information is asked to call Zone 1 police at (412) 323-7201.

