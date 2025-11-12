UPMC Children’s Hospital expands behavioral health services with new South Hills walk-in clinic

UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh is ramping up its children and adolescent mental health services, opening a second after-hours clinic in the South Hills with plans for more elsewhere in its footprint.

The new walk-in clinic is on the first floor of UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh South, which is located off Interstate 79 in South Fayette. It joins the first pediatric behavioral health walk-in clinic that opened at the main hospital in Lawrenceville in 2023.

UPMC Children’s President Diane Hupp told the Business Times in an interview that the walk-in clinic’s hours — from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays — are designed with parents’ and children’s schedules in mind. Therapists, psychologists and other mental health personnel are available at the clinic for walk-in appointments as well as for interventions and referrals.

