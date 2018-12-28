Wells Fargo pays $575 million to settle state investigations, including Pa.

Under the agreement announced Friday, the bank will also be required to create teams to review and respond to customer complaints about its banking and sales practices.
The bank has been under a cloud since 2015 when it acknowledged that employees had opened millions of fake bank accounts for customers in order to meet sales goals. It has also said that it sold insurance and other financial products to customers who didn't need them.
Wells Fargo has already been ordered to pay more than $1.2 billion in penalties and faced stricter regulations.
