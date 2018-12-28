  • Steelers sign kicker Matt McCrane, place Chris Boswell on IR list

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed kicker Matt McCrane to the 53-man roster and placed kicker Chris Boswell on the reserve/injured list, the team announced Friday.

    McCrane played with the Raiders and Cardinals this season. He has converted on five-of-nine field goal attempts and all five extra points.

    Related Headlines

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

    Earlier this month, McCrane was one of two free-agent kickers the Steelers tried out following missed field goals by Boswell, according to a report.

    Boswell has made 13 of 20 field goals for the Steelers this season.

    McCrane originally signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Kansas State following the 2018 NFL Draft.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories