PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed kicker Matt McCrane to the 53-man roster and placed kicker Chris Boswell on the reserve/injured list, the team announced Friday.
McCrane played with the Raiders and Cardinals this season. He has converted on five-of-nine field goal attempts and all five extra points.
Earlier this month, McCrane was one of two free-agent kickers the Steelers tried out following missed field goals by Boswell, according to a report.
Boswell has made 13 of 20 field goals for the Steelers this season.
McCrane originally signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Kansas State following the 2018 NFL Draft.
