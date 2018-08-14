Cardinal Anthony Bevilacqua served as the 10th Bishop of the Diocese of Pittsburgh.
He was born in Brooklyn and later served as the Auxiliary Bishop of Brooklyn in 1980.
He was appointed the Bishop of Pittsburgh in 1983, where he served until 1988. At that time, he became the Archbishop of Philadelphia. He was named Cardinal in 1991. Cardinal Bevilacqua resigned in 2003.
He was heavily criticized but never charged by grand jury investigations into child abuse in the Philadelphia Diocese.
He died in 2012 as he was set to be a witness in a hotly debated church sex abuse trial against a longtime aide.
