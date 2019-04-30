Chase Bank faces backlash after posting tweet encouraging customers to save money

Skip the $5 lattes and Uber rides, that was the advice offered up on Twitter from America's largest bank Monday.
The tweet was posted to the Chase Bank account Monday afternoon, before it was deleted.
It was an apparent attempt at encouraging customers to save a few dollars by cutting unnecessary expenses. Chase called it #MondayMotivation, but the post quickly became the target of backlash, with strong criticism for the bank taking billions in taxpayer dollars to avoid bankrupcy.
Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren was among the critics.
.@Chase: why aren’t customers saving money?— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) April 29, 2019
Taxpayers: we lost our jobs/homes/savings but gave you a $25b bailout
Workers: employers don’t pay living wages
Economists: rising costs + stagnant wages = 0 savings
Chase: guess we’ll never know
Everyone: seriously?
#MoneyMotivation pic.twitter.com/WcboMr5MCE
Chase responded, thanking Twitter users for feedback and pledged to be more sensitive on social media in the future.
lol chase deleted the tweet. here’s a screenshot pic.twitter.com/9SGofNEfSQ— cale g weissman (@caleweissman) April 29, 2019
