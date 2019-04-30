  • Chase Bank faces backlash after posting tweet encouraging customers to save money

    Skip the $5 lattes and Uber rides, that was the advice offered up on Twitter from America's largest bank Monday. 

    The tweet was posted to the Chase Bank account Monday afternoon, before it was deleted.

    It was an apparent attempt at encouraging customers to save a few dollars by cutting unnecessary expenses. Chase called it #MondayMotivation, but the post quickly became the target of backlash, with strong criticism for the bank taking billions in taxpayer dollars to avoid bankrupcy. 

    Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren was among the critics. 

    Chase responded, thanking Twitter users for feedback and pledged to be more sensitive on social media in the future. 
     

     

