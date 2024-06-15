Duquesne Light Company warns of possible power outages during heat wave

PITTSBURGH — Duquesne Light Company is warning of potential power outages during next week’s heat wave.

Temperatures are expected to rise into the high 90s and may even break 100 in some areas from Sunday, June 16 through at least Thursday, June 20.

The company said high temperatures can cause power outages because of additional stress on the system and equipment.

DLC said it has increased staffing during the heat wave to ensure any outages are responded to safely and as quickly as possible.

In the event of an outage, customers are advised to do the following:

Ensure that cell phones and other necessary electronics are fully charged.

Drink plenty of water and have ice handy to use for cooling packs.

Keep supplies in an emergency preparedness kit, including water bottles, non-perishable food, first-aid supplies, flashlights and a battery-powered radio.

Avoid opening refrigerator and freezer doors. Food will stay frozen in a fully loaded freezer for 36-48 hours if the door remains closed.

Seek a location with air conditioning when possible. Starting Monday, June 17, the city of Pittsburgh will activate cooling centers throughout the area. Reach out to your local municipality for up-to-date information on these centers.

Customers should always call 911 for any emergency medical issues that could be impacted by an outage, DLC said.

If you experience an outage, you can report it on DuquesneLight.com. Those without internet access can report an outage by calling 888-393-7100.

