PITTSBURGH - There’s always plenty to do, see and eat around Pittsburgh, but a new festival this summer takes all three and wraps them into one spectacular day.
The Pittsburgh Mac and Cheese Festival will take place Sept. 21 at Highmark Stadium.
Not only does the stadium have a picturesque view of downtown Pittsburgh, but for this one day it will have a picturesque view of many, many different types of deliciousness.
The festival website touts more than 30 kinds of mac and cheese to sample, along with beer, wine and cider. Plus, there will be live music!
There will be two sessions, with the first running from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. and the second from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
The lowest price tickets include entry only for $20 with the option to buy food and drinks a la carte. Higher price tickets include some samples and a few other perks.
To learn more, visit the Pittsburgh Mac and Cheese Festival website.
