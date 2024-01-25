Chefs from two local restaurants up for “Oscars of Restaurants” award

PITTSBURGH — Chefs from two restaurants in Pittsburgh are up for a James Beard Award; an honor called the “Oscars of Restaurants.”

Kate Lasky and Tomasz Skowronski from Apteka and Bootsaba Tongdee from Pusadee’s Garden are semi-finalists for the “Best Chef in the Mid-Atlantic Region.”

They are among 20 semi-finalists for the award, which includes chefs from the following states and Washington, D.C:

Delaware

Maryland

New Jersey

Pennsylvania

Virginia

Apteka is a European-inspired vegan restaurant located in Bloomfield. Pusadee’s Garden is a Thai restaurant located in Lawrenceville.

This is the second year in a row that Lasky and Skowronski of Apteka are nominated for a James Beard Award. Last year, they were finalists for the same honor.

The James Beard Awards have 22 different categories of awards for chefs and restaurants.

According to its website, the James Beard Awards “recognize exceptional talent and achievement in the culinary arts, hospitality, media, and broader food system, as well as a demonstrated commitment to racial and gender equity, community, sustainability, and a culture where all can thrive.”

The awards ceremony will take place on June 10 in Chicago.

