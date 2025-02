The real estate frenzy spurred by the coronavirus pandemic continues, though at a slower pace. Buyers are still competing for a limited supply of housing, driving up prices for affordable properties.

The typical home value in the United States was $356,776 in January, 2.6% higher than the year before.

Increasing mortgage rates have slowed growth, with prices even declining in some places. But some areas are still seeing price jumps compared to the year before.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Pennsylvania using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the 12 months ending January 2025. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was available for 50 cities and towns in Pennsylvania.

#50. Clarks Summit

- Typical home value: $308,700

- 1-year price change: +$24,573 (+8.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$105,398 (+51.8%)

- Metro area: Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA

#49. Lafayette Hill

- Typical home value: $591,995

- 1-year price change: +$24,687 (+4.4%)

- 5-year price change: data not available

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#48. Dublin

- Typical home value: $465,436

- 1-year price change: +$24,774 (+5.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$165,854 (+55.4%)

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#47. Trooper

- Typical home value: $481,250

- 1-year price change: +$24,952 (+5.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$159,574 (+49.6%)

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#46. Bryn Athyn

- Typical home value: $613,292

- 1-year price change: +$25,179 (+4.3%)

- 5-year price change: data not available

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#45. Clarks Green

- Typical home value: $309,559

- 1-year price change: +$25,181 (+8.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$105,140 (+51.4%)

- Metro area: Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA

#44. Old Forge

- Typical home value: $211,308

- 1-year price change: +$25,230 (+13.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$88,333 (+71.8%)

- Metro area: Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA

#43. West Chester

- Typical home value: $611,175

- 1-year price change: +$25,660 (+4.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$194,836 (+46.8%)

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#42. Furlong

- Typical home value: $686,746

- 1-year price change: +$25,774 (+3.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$205,376 (+42.7%)

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#41. Matamoras

- Typical home value: $276,707

- 1-year price change: +$26,049 (+10.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$110,158 (+66.1%)

- Metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

#40. Plymouth Meeting

- Typical home value: $498,038

- 1-year price change: +$26,100 (+5.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$157,042 (+46.1%)

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#39. Oxford

- Typical home value: $431,642

- 1-year price change: +$26,336 (+6.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$153,877 (+55.4%)

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#38. Chalfont

- Typical home value: $563,775

- 1-year price change: +$26,768 (+5.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$187,075 (+49.7%)

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#37. Murrysville

- Typical home value: $326,716

- 1-year price change: +$26,812 (+8.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$109,547 (+50.4%)

- Metro area: Pittsburgh, PA

#36. Morrisville

- Typical home value: $514,336

- 1-year price change: +$26,873 (+5.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$168,597 (+48.8%)

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#35. Langhorne

- Typical home value: $546,058

- 1-year price change: +$27,052 (+5.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$168,940 (+44.8%)

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#34. Conshohocken

- Typical home value: $448,744

- 1-year price change: +$27,061 (+6.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$126,197 (+39.1%)

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#33. Kennett Square

- Typical home value: $589,194

- 1-year price change: +$27,089 (+4.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$186,897 (+46.5%)

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#32. Fort Washington

- Typical home value: $710,312

- 1-year price change: +$27,133 (+4.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$225,033 (+46.4%)

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#31. Schnecksville

- Typical home value: $468,280

- 1-year price change: +$27,309 (+6.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$159,745 (+51.8%)

- Metro area: Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ

#30. Dresher

- Typical home value: $651,144

- 1-year price change: +$27,382 (+4.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$205,132 (+46.0%)

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#29. Olyphant

- Typical home value: $218,965

- 1-year price change: +$27,495 (+14.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$83,365 (+61.5%)

- Metro area: Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA

#28. Bala-Cynwyd

- Typical home value: $659,063

- 1-year price change: +$28,817 (+4.6%)

- 5-year price change: data not available

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#27. Paoli

- Typical home value: $585,571

- 1-year price change: +$28,991 (+5.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$174,156 (+42.3%)

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#26. Lincoln University

- Typical home value: $539,347

- 1-year price change: +$29,480 (+5.8%)

- 5-year price change: data not available

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#25. Garnet Valley

- Typical home value: $651,311

- 1-year price change: +$29,660 (+4.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$216,843 (+49.9%)

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#24. Moscow

- Typical home value: $285,648

- 1-year price change: +$29,912 (+11.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$115,036 (+67.4%)

- Metro area: Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA

#23. Cranberry Township

- Typical home value: $416,171

- 1-year price change: +$29,914 (+7.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$133,215 (+47.1%)

- Metro area: Pittsburgh, PA

#22. Glenmoore

- Typical home value: $619,852

- 1-year price change: +$30,083 (+5.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$208,037 (+50.5%)

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#21. Laflin

- Typical home value: $282,836

- 1-year price change: +$30,405 (+12.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$102,669 (+57.0%)

- Metro area: Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA

#20. Exton

- Typical home value: $573,272

- 1-year price change: +$30,482 (+5.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$177,104 (+44.7%)

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#19. Glen Mills

- Typical home value: $649,373

- 1-year price change: +$30,493 (+4.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$207,057 (+46.8%)

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#18. Avondale

- Typical home value: $581,230

- 1-year price change: +$30,594 (+5.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$201,561 (+53.1%)

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#17. Landenberg

- Typical home value: $603,163

- 1-year price change: +$30,598 (+5.3%)

- 5-year price change: data not available

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#16. Malvern

- Typical home value: $729,912

- 1-year price change: +$30,724 (+4.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$219,306 (+43.0%)

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#15. Chester Springs

- Typical home value: $706,003

- 1-year price change: +$30,744 (+4.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$233,384 (+49.4%)

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#14. Yardley

- Typical home value: $573,363

- 1-year price change: +$31,394 (+5.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$194,302 (+51.3%)

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#13. Churchville

- Typical home value: $644,984

- 1-year price change: +$31,459 (+5.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$207,014 (+47.3%)

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#12. Richboro

- Typical home value: $652,727

- 1-year price change: +$31,859 (+5.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$204,926 (+45.8%)

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#11. New Hope

- Typical home value: $838,325

- 1-year price change: +$34,049 (+4.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$271,224 (+47.8%)

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#10. Narberth

- Typical home value: $743,775

- 1-year price change: +$36,433 (+5.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$237,127 (+46.8%)

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#9. Bryn Mawr

- Typical home value: $816,481

- 1-year price change: +$36,999 (+4.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$276,182 (+51.1%)

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#8. Devon

- Typical home value: $880,111

- 1-year price change: +$38,691 (+4.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$287,845 (+48.6%)

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#7. Wynnewood

- Typical home value: $726,113

- 1-year price change: +$41,177 (+6.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$242,429 (+50.1%)

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#6. Wayne

- Typical home value: $851,791

- 1-year price change: +$46,078 (+5.7%)

- 5-year price change: data not available

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#5. Berwyn

- Typical home value: $865,506

- 1-year price change: +$47,920 (+5.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$282,562 (+48.5%)

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#4. Merion Station

- Typical home value: $960,331

- 1-year price change: +$48,425 (+5.3%)

- 5-year price change: data not available

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#3. Villanova

- Typical home value: $1,332,364

- 1-year price change: +$58,329 (+4.6%)

- 5-year price change: data not available

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#2. Gladwyne

- Typical home value: $1,385,462

- 1-year price change: +$59,844 (+4.5%)

- 5-year price change: data not available

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#1. Edgeworth

- Typical home value: $906,594

- 1-year price change: +$71,256 (+8.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$285,151 (+45.9%)

- Metro area: Pittsburgh, PA

