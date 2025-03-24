Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $357,377 in February, 2.1% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of March 20, the

sits at 6.67%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Lebanon metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 7 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

Stacker

#7. Lebanon, PA

- Typical home value: $259,840

- 1-year price change: +6.7%

- 5-year price change: +50.6%

Stacker

#6. Myerstown, PA

- Typical home value: $291,088

- 1-year price change: +6.5%

- 5-year price change: +42.9%

Stacker

#5. Jonestown, PA

- Typical home value: $295,482

- 1-year price change: +5.9%

- 5-year price change: +47.3%

#4. Newmanstown, PA

- Typical home value: $313,851

- 1-year price change: +5.5%

- 5-year price change: +45.2%

Stacker

#3. Palmyra, PA

- Typical home value: $320,363

- 1-year price change: +5.6%

- 5-year price change: +45.6%

Stacker

#2. Fredericksburg, PA

- Typical home value: $324,286

- 1-year price change: +6.1%

- 5-year price change: +47.9%

Stacker

#1. Mount Gretna, PA

- Typical home value: $375,575

- 1-year price change: +3.6%

- 5-year price change: +46.1%